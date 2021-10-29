Ah yes, the now famous trunk-or-treat. This seems to be happening a lot more than ever before. At least, here in New Jersey, it does.

I'll admit, we do take our kids to participate in truck-or-treating. Many of these spring up all over and are usually pretty well organized.

And the boys love them. Although, I think they care more about the candy than the actual event itself. But then again, can you blame them?

Now maybe it's just me, but I don't remember ever going to a trunk-or-treat event growing up. In fact, up until the past few years, I didn't even know this was a thing.

I can see the pros and cons of it. One positive is a controlled environment.

(Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

With a trunk-or-treat, everyone participating is together and often supervised. Kids can safely go trunk to trunk to do their trick-or-treating for some sweet treats.

But does trunk-or-treating take away from trick-or-treating on Halloween? Would parents be less likely to take their children out after going to a few trunk-or-treat events?

Monkey Business Images

Trick-or-treating in NJ does seem to be trending down in participation, so one has to wonder if events such as trunk-or-treats take away from what Halloween used to be. Maybe I'm just overanalyzing it.

If I had to choose only one for my kids to participate in, I would choose the old-fashioned trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

But how about you? When it comes to Halloween, what do you prefer?

