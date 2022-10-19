This terrible kids’ Halloween movie was named NJ’s favorite

Halloween has a great category of movies.

From horror movies to classic monster movies to Disney movies, there’s something for everyone to watch.

But before kids get into the scary end of Halloween, there are fun (and nostalgic) movies for them to enjoy during this season.

Dish Network released their 2022 Halloween movie map and every state’s favorite kid movie to watch.

The first thought of Halloween movies in general is horror.

If you ask me, the movies that trend on the scary end of Halloween movies are ones like “Salem’s Lot” (even though it was a TV mini-series), “Rosemary’s Baby”, and "The Omen".

But if you drift into the horror realm, the icons for the past decade have been:

Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th)

Film, TV And Music Memorabilia Goes Up For Auction In The UK Getty Images loading...

Michael Myers (Halloween)

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Halloween" - Red Carpet Getty Images loading...

Freddy Krueger (Nightmare on Elm Street)

New York Comic Con 2022 - Day 1 Getty Images for ReedPop loading...

Pennywise (IT)

Pennywise the Clown Mural Getty Images loading...

Chucky (Child’s Play)

Erik Mclean via Unsplash Erik Mclean via Unsplash loading...

Ghost Face (Scream)

Hello I'm Nik via Unsplash Hello I'm Nik via Unsplash loading...

And even more recently, Art the Clown from the “Terrifier” franchise has become part of that group.

Now let’s talk about the non-haunted, gory movies that the family can enjoy.

Off the top of my head, I think of “Hocus Pocus”, “Casper”, and “Beetlejuice”.

There’s a debate about whether or not “A Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. I say both. Add it to your list.

Taking a look at Dish’s map, I thought it was a great list of movies so I was excited to see the most popular one in New Jersey but I immediately regretted it once I saw the answer.

Somehow, Jerseyans voted “Coraline” as the best kid’s Halloween movie.

Now before you tell me it’s a great movie (it’s really not), take a look at the other movies on the list:

Halloweentown (1998)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Ghostbusters (1984)

ET (1982)

Gremlins (1984)

The Addams Family (1991)

Coco (2017)

The Witches (1990)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Beetlejuice (1988)

You’re telling me out of all of those movies, "Coraline" is what we picked? Come on, New Jersey. We can do better than that.

