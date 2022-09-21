Meet and greet supermodel Christie Brinkley in NJ this Halloween

Convention season is underway in the tri-state area and the newest edition to the scene is supermodel Christie Brinkley who will be making an appearance in New Jersey on Halloween weekend.

If you’re into the pop-culture convention world, you know that October is home to one of the biggest cons in the country, New York Comic Con.

But it’s the smaller, more intimate conventions that are becoming more and more popular as bigger, better guests are getting added to the lineups.

New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival just took place in Atlantic City with the legendary co-founder of KISS, Peter Criss.

Coming up next is one of the original horror conventions in the area, Chiller Theatre.

This year, Chiller will be held at the Hilton Parsippany from October 28 to October 30.

This particular convention always has a stacked guest list especially if you’re looking for rare signatures to add to your collection.

In April, the con’s headliners were the cast of “Back To The Future”.

This time around, they are headlining the show with supermodel Christie Brinkley.

She will sign autographs and take pictures with fans on Oct. 28 and 29 only and as an avid convention goer, I can assure you she will have a very long line so my advice, get there early.

Other big guests that have been added to the lineup:

Cheech Marin

Ace Frehley

Deep Roy

Gena Lee Nolin

Sometimes it’s not about the bigger guests but the nostalgia.

There’s a big “ET” reunion happening at the same show.

If you’re a Disney fan, you can meet Karen Dotrice who played Jane Banks in “Mary Poppins” and Donnie Dunagan, the voice of Bambi.

The list goes on and on and you can see the rest of it HERE.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for Chiller Theatre for $30 per day or for $35 at the door.

For more information on the show, click HERE.

