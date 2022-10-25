I know this is a controversial opinion but I think Philadelphia needs to cancel Halloween for 2022. Or at least reschedule Halloween to Oct. 30.

OK. Hear me out about this one. Because I know it’s a hot take. But after winning the National League pennant on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies are going to their first World Series in 13 years.

Championship Series - San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Getty Images loading...

And, yes, Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled for Halloween (October 31).

But since the series is going to start in Houston, that means that Halloween night will be the Phillies' first home game of the 2022 World Series.

The exact times for the games have not been announced by the MLB just yet. But it’s likely to be a game time of about 8 p.m.

So this means that parents will have to cut trick-or-treating, and Halloween festivities much earlier than we usually do on Halloween. You’ll need to wrap trick-or-treating up pretty early to make sure you’re seated on the couch.

And if you’re lucky enough to be a Phillies fan, and you have tickets to the game, that’s even tougher. There’s no way you’d make it to Citizens Bank Park on time. Right?

OK, and you know what? Let's take it even further.

This isn’t even just about the kids. I’m an adult, and I am ALL FOR us adjusting our Halloween plans to accommodate the World Series schedule.

Maybe it’s just because I don’t like Halloween that much. But it’s too much! My roommates and I have a Halloween party planned on Friday night, and now we’ve had to shift course to ensure it’s (rightfully so) focused on the Phillies game.

Costumes and baseball are TOO. MUCH. Both should have their own time to shine.

So, Philadelphia, we have two choices here:

Option 1: Let’s cancel Halloween altogether for 2022. We can pick it back up in 2023.

Option 2: Let’s move Halloween to Sunday (October 30). The Eagles play against the Steelers at 1 pm. That game will wrap up around 4 pm, the perfect time to start celebrating Halloween.

… Anyone else with me? Let's cancel Halloween 2022 and try again in 2023!

