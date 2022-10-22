Halloween is right around the corner in New Jersey, and the frights are already in the air. Everywhere you look more and more places are decorating for the day which gives us a reason to forget about everyday life and just have some fun.

Along with costumes, candy, and Halloween parties, many New Jersey homes also celebrate by decorating their yards in frighteningly creative ways. It's definitely a great time to be driving around to see these homes around The Garden State.

And while some homeowners go way over the top with their decorations, others keep it low-key. Maybe a carved pumpkin or two is actually all you need to keep that vibe going on your property. Whatever it is, it's awesome to see the Halloween spirit alive and well in New Jersey.

One simple thing some homeowners might use is fake spider webs. Not necessarily the kind that's made out of string and ropes, but rather the type that looks and feels like something a spider might actually make.

And although it may look really cool, it's not really such a good idea to put up. Here's why it might be a better idea to skip this particular type of spider web decoration.

They're a hazard to wildlife

Much like how a real spider web works, those fake ones for Halloween can also catch bugs and insects. But it goes a bit further than that. Since we typically decorate on a larger scale than what a real spider web might cover, those fake webs become a bigger hazard for other animals such as birds.

Sometimes, birds can get stuck in them and unable to free themselves. The same is also true for animals such as squirrels that might wander across them and get caught by the material.

And the fact that these webs are made out of extremely strong material would make it even harder for wildlife to free itself if caught. Not to mention, it wouldn't be good at all if an animal were to accidentally eat it.

The hazards to wildlife can be numerous, and completely unintentional. That's just one reason why it might be better to skip the fake spider web for Halloween.

They're extremely flammable

The material used to make those fake spider webs is extremely strong, which is a big reason why it's dangerous to wildlife. But there's also another danger to the material used in this Halloween decoration.

Aside from strength, these fake spider webs are also highly flammable. If one of those webs were to catch fire, it could possibly completely burn within a matter of seconds depending on how much material is being used in a given area.

That's not good news if those webs are used in conjunction with any type of Halloween lights, which could increase the odds of a fire. Also increasing the danger is if people smoke around the decoration and ash accidentally makes its way in.

A very flammable material, and another good reason to avoid using them for Halloween decorations.

They're not easy to take down

And one more reason to avoid using them has to do with post-Halloween. If you've ever tried to clean this stuff up you know firsthand that it's not easy.

It all ties back to the material that makes it a hazard in the first place. Not only is its super-strength responsible for entangling wildlife, but it also makes it very hard to take down.

Fake webs, much like real ones, tend to stick to whatever it makes contact with. And that super strong bond makes it very hard to pull out of branches and other surfaces that might've made contact with it.

Better off just skipping the web

For as much as this decoration adds to your yard, putting up this particular type of fake spiderweb is probably not the best idea to go with. Yes, it might look really neat, but the hazards they present make them risky to use as part of our Halloween decorations.

Not only are they a pain to take down at the end of the season, but the material they're made with is also highly flammable. One spark landing in just the right place might be enough to send those webs up into flames.

But the biggest reason to avoid using them is the dangers it poses to wildlife. Whether it be insects or birds, those particular types of spiderwebs can cause more harm than good. Is it really worth the risk?

