Spooky season starts August 1 in NJ with Spirit Halloween

If you’re over the crazy heat we’ve been experiencing this summer and are ready for the Fall vibe, you’ll love to hear that Halloween officially starts August 1 in New Jersey.

Too soon? Not for me. I love the Fall season. It’s the perfect weather and I’m a big fan of Halloween (although Christmas is my favorite holiday).

Here’s a fun fact, did you know that the famous Halloween store, Spirit Halloween, started in New Jersey?

The flagship store is located in Egg Harbor Township and is the first of the many locations across the country to open on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Yes, it’s still summer. But some of us are already in a spooky mood. Forget “back to school”, if you visit some stores like Target, HomeGoods, and Party City, you’ll see the Halloween displays starting to shape up.

The opening of the flagship store is a big deal. Thousands of people show up every year.

In years past, people would camp out. That is not allowed this year, but shoppers can start lining up as early as 7 a.m.

The first 200 fans in line will get a lanyard and a Spirit Halloween swag bag.

The outdoor festivities start a 9 a.m. which they call the “Carnevil”. You’ll find games, entertainment, food and beverages including a hydration station, and special prizes.

The store opens at 10 a.m. after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. For those first 200 fans with lanyard, they get first access to the merchandise. Once they are all in, other fans can enter on a first-come first-serve basis.

I’ve seen videos of what this event looks like and the line is insane.

There is free parking but you’ll want to get there early or you’ll have to park in the overflow lot. SpiritHalloween.com provides a map of the event.

When will the rest of the Spirit Halloween locations open across New Jersey? Stay tuned…

