New Jersey-based store will be the focus of its own horror film
Everyone's favorite last-minute Halloween store is getting its own horror movie.
The New Jersey-based company is known for randomly showing up in the abandoned K-Mart in your local shopping center around September. Selling all your Halloween needs from jumping skeletons that will scare your neighbor, to your last-minute costume for that party you forgot about.
All jokes aside, Spirit Halloween has been the main go-to store for everything Halloween. Originating in California, the company was bought by Spencer's Gifts, located in Egg Harbor Township, in 1999.
The horror movie will be named "Spirit Halloween." A group of kids, middle school-aged, will dare each other to stay the night in the store. As you can probably guess, the store is haunted and the animatronics become possessed. The kids must defeat this entity or find a way to escape.
The movie will star Christopher Lloyd, Marla Gibbs, Dylan Frankel, and more. David Poag is the director and apparently, the movie has already finished filming.
I'm surprised it took this long for a movie to be made about or involving a Spirit Halloween. The store has singlehandedly kept the tradition of Halloween going. We have all accidentally stepped on one of the sensors and got scared half to death. We should be excited about this movie
"Spirit Halloween" is slated to be released in October.