Spirit Halloween movie trailer gets sneak peek in NJ location

A good time was had by all, both living or dead, at a special event held at the flagship Spirit Halloween location in Egg Harbor Township. The event celebrated the upcoming release of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” and gave a sneak peek of the official movie trailer which hadn’t even been released yet.

You can see that trailer, along with the screaming fans drowning out parts of it, in this video:

It’s quite a coup to have a movie carrying the name of your business, about your business and shot inside one of your locations. Talk about the ultimate promotional tool. The company that owns Spirit Halloween, the seasonal pop-up store selling Halloween costumes, decorations and animatronics, is headquartered in Egg Harbor Township. So that location for the event held Saturday made perfect sense.

The movie centers on three teens who spend the night in a Spirit Halloween store only to find one very real spirit among all the decorative ones. Christopher Lloyd plays the ghost haunting the store.

He didn’t make the party but other stars from the movie were on hand. “Blue Bloods”’ Jaiden Smith, “Zoe”’s Donovan Colan and “Raven’s Home”’s Dylan Frankel we’re all there. They play the teens spending the unearthly night in the shop.

And Spirit Halloween loved having them, and all the fans.

Written by Billie Bates with a directorial debut by David Poag “Spirit Halloween: The Movie” comes out, when else, in October.

The trailer screen event also marked this year’s grand opening of the Egg Harbor Township’s location.

If you want to see where other Spirit Halloween locations are in New Jersey this year, scroll on.

