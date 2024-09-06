Where to find this viral, sold-out Halloween decoration in NJ

Labor Day came and went, summer is (unofficially) over, kids are back to school, and now it’s time to prep for the holidays starting with Halloween.

Everyone at the radio station thinks I’m a little crazy after I took out the Halloween bins to start decorating, but I’m ready for sweater weather and all things Fall and spooky.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

My family and I are big Disney fans and when I came across a TikTok video last week of these Disney Halloween decorations, I had to go out and buy them.

Four out of five of the “Fab Five” have their own light-up pumpkin heads sold at Kohl’s and they are adorable.

So I got in my car and drove a few miles down the road to the nearest Kohl’s to buy our newest Halloween décor for the season. Turns out, a lot of people had the same idea because they were all sold out.

(canva) (canva) loading...

I went to the website, something I should have done in the first place, and I found that two out of the four were available in nearby stores. I got back in my car and headed south. This is a moment when I tell you never to believe a store’s website when it tells you an item is available in a certain store. I’m batting 0 for 2 at this point. I gave it the “third times the charm” go-ahead and tried one more store. It was finally successful.

So Mickey, Donald, and Goofy LED ceramic pumpkins now have a new home.

Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy Halloween pumpkins (Kristen Accardi) Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy Halloween pumpkins (Kristen Accardi) loading...

If you want to add these Disney decorations to your home, start with your local Kohl’s and branch out from there. The website may say “sold out” but it’s not always true.

Happy shopping.

New Jersey dogs get into the Halloween spirit Recently, I visited PetCenter in Old Bridge for their Halloween pet costume contest and had a howling good time! Gallery Credit: Steve Trevelise

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.