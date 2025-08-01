We in New Jersey love a good dive bar, it's even better when it’s close to the beach.

Did you know we’re home to one of the best in the country, according to a ranking done by USA Today?

Best bars in the U.S.

The publication recently highlighted 29 places from the classiest cocktail spots to dive bars.

This New Jersey joint made the list:

Georgie’s Bar has been serving up drinks at the Jersey Shore since 1999. They’ve been lovingly referred to as “the gay Cheers.”

Gay bars in Asbury Park

The bar prides itself on being a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community, where people can just be themselves and sip a drink.

As USA Today put it:

When the weather is warm, live music fills the patio, and hungry bar-goers dine on soft pretzels, mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches and fries.

In addition to a stage for live entertainment such as bands, drag performers, and karaoke, Georgie’s also has a pool table, dartboard, and outdoor bar.

Per Georgie’s website:

For over 23 years, Georgie’s has been a stronghold for the LGBTQ community of Asbury Park and the surrounding shore area.

Now that we are coming into our third decade, Georgie’s will remain dedicated to our various charities , and the greater Asbury Park community.

If you’re looking for a friendly atmosphere and a cold drink, Georgie’s Bar just might be the spot for you.

Georgie’s Bar is located at 810 Fifth Ave in Asbury Park, NJ

Cheers!

