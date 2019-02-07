‘George Washington’ blames ‘all the Indian people’ for NJ election loss

CHESTERFIELD – A George Washington impersonator blames “all the Indian people” who are unauthorized immigrants for costing him re-election to the Township Council.

Sam Davis lashed out at Shreekant Dhopte, who beat him in November's election, denying him a second term by 117 votes, according to Burlington County election results.

"Indian guy ran against me and he beat me by 116 votes (sic) I know for a fact all the Indian people in Chesterfield voted for him and I also know they are not United States citizens," Davis wrote in a comment to a Facebook post about the “don’t serve immigrants” note left on the back of a check at the Under the Moon restaurant in Bordentown.

Joel Bewley, spokesman for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, would not confirm Davis' allegation that the election results are under investigation.

According to five-year estimates by the American Community Survey, more than 1,000 of the township's 7,700 residents are foreign born with just 431 who are not citizens, although that does not mean that they are in the country illegally or voting illegally. More than 600 of those foreign-born are from Asia while more than 300 are from Latin America.

Davis promotes his appearances as his portrayal as "the young George Washington" on a website where said he is the "official George Washington of the Princeton Battlefield and at Summerseat, Pennsylvania."

On his Facebook page, he describes himself as a "true red blooded American until the day I die" and says he is a former history teacher.

David told the Philadelphia Inquirer he doesn't want to come off as racist and said he has a right to know if voters are citizens.

Dhopte wrote that he is "dismayed" by Davis' comments and said he joined Burlington County Deputy Freeholder Director Balvir Singh in asking for Chesterfield and Burlington County Republicans to denounce Davis' "hateful words."

"Chesterfield’s rich diversity is a strength that we are proud of and we will not allow the words of Sam Davis to divide us. Hate has no home in our community," Dhopte wrote.

Davis did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

