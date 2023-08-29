Gator on the loose — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

MIDDLESEX BOROUGH — An alligator may still be alive after a cop tried to shoot the wanted reptile last week.

The Middlesex Borough police on Monday released more details about the violent encounter at Victor Crowell Park.

Cops were called to the park last Wednesday, Aug. 23 and tried to capture the reptile, police said. The alligator, which is estimated to be up to four feet long, got away.

⬛ New Jersey cancels popular rebate program

A company that ran a popular rebate program appears to no longer have operations in New Jersey.

As a result, the rebate program has been cancelled.

Officials say if you have a check in hand, do not cash it.

The State University of New Jersey is destroying its credibility heading into the 2023 academic year, according to a Republican state senator.

Rutgers University has dropped 22 students (out of more than 59,700) from classes for their failure to comply with the institution's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

NEW BRUNSWICK —Emotions ran high as the accused killer of Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges at a court hearing Monday

With her family in the courtroom in Middlesex County Superior Court, the attorney for Rashid Ali Bynum entered a not-guilty plea and said that the circumstantial evidence was not enough to hold his client in jail pending trial.

Across the month of July alone, the New Jersey Poison Control Center assisted in 30 cases of kids aged 1 to 12 who had accidentally eaten edible forms of cannabis, according to figures released on Monday.

"Unfortunately, this is a pretty common occurrence, actually," said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the Center.

