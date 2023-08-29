🔴 NJ cancels popular rebate program

A popular rebate program to incentivize New Jersey residents to recycle old appliances has been canceled.

Rebates of $50 were being offered by state utility companies through New Jersey's Office of Clean Energy Appliance Recycling Program.

If you have received a rebate check under the program, you are being urged by the utilities not to cash it.

There is a notice on the state's Clean Energy Program website that reads: "Effective July 1, 2021 the Appliance Recycling and Bulk Recycling Programs is no longer available."

What happened?

New Jersey has recycled tens of thousands of old appliances under the program over the last several years.

A Minnesota-based company, ARCA Recycling, was contracted by New Jersey utility companies to pick-up the old appliances.

However, the company may have been sold or gone out of business.

NJ.com reports they have been unable to reach anyone at the company for comment.

What do I do if I have a check? Am I out the money?

The rebate checks were issued by Citizens Alliance Bank.

A notice on the JCP&L website states: "If you have received a rebate check from ARCA Recycling (Citizens Alliance Bank), please do not cash it as it may result in bank fees."

JCP&L is also promising to reimburse anyone who has deposited an invalid check as well as cover any bank fees.

To be reimbursed, email your account number, name, mailing address, check amount and proof of bank fees associated with the invalid rebate check to: eeescalationmailbox@firstenergycorp.com.

What if I had a pick-up scheduled?

The pick-ups are no longer being made by ARCA recycling.

Some towns have their own bulk pick-up days, and may be able to take your old appliances.

The Office of Clean Energy is urging you to also contact your utility company.

Contact information can be found HERE.

