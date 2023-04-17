Gang of ‘shoplifters’ caught after crashing into traffic light in East Brunswick, NJ

EAST BRUNSWICK —The latest shoplifting of an Ulta Beauty store ended with the SUV carrying the suspects crashing into a traffic signal Sunday afternoon.

East Brunswick police Lt. Jason Fama said police were called to the store on the southbound side of Route 18 around 3:45 p.m. after the four suspects got into a black SUV and left the store. The SUV was located at the intersection of Main Street and Old Bridge Pike near Route 18 but three of the suspects fled on foot.

One suspect tried to flee in the SUV but crashed into the traffic signal. All four were taken into custody.

Fama did not disclose the identities of the suspects or the charges.

Many Ulta shoplifting

A number of Ulta stores in New Jersey have been the targets of shoplifters who get away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in a few minutes.

Hanover police took three teens and two adult suspects into custody on Feb. 23 after they ran out of the store in Cedar Knolls. One teen taken into custody was found to be wanted for stealing $200,000 worth of merchandise from 25 other Ulta stores around the area.

A New York man was charged in connection with the theft of nearly $9,000 worth of fragrances in February within 9 minutes from the Montvale store on March 8, Montvale police chief Douglas McDowell told the Daily Voice. Lateek Lamount Newton, 28, was charged after police said he ran across three lanes of the Garden State Parkway in an attempt to elude police.

Mount Laurel police are looking for two women who they say stole $5,000 worth of merchandise from the store at the Moorestown Mall on April 8.

Fama on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about a possible connection to the other shoplifting incidents.

