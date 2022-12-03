Authorities in Galloway say two people were arrested following an armed road rage incident earlier this week.

According to the Galloway Township Police Department, their officers responded to the 100 block of Liberty Ct. just after 3 PM Wednesday after they received a report of a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The victims reported a vehicle, with a black male and a white male approached them, in an apparent road rage incident. One of the males brandished a handgun making threatening statements. Through a quick Police response and subsequent investigation, the vehicle was located and suspects were identified as Kalief Lyons & Matthew Lynch, both of Galloway Twp. A Springfield XD 9mm handgun was recovered during the investigation.

Lyons, who is 33 years old, and Lynch, 32, were charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain persons not to have a weapon, and possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Get our free mobile app

Lyons was additionally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and terroristic threats.

Lynda Cohen at breakingac.com reports Lyons was released from Bayside State Prison this past June after serving a five-year sentence on drug charges. Lynch was released from prison back in March following a six-year sentence stemming from an armed robbery at a Galloway motel in 2016.

Both men are currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

21 Best Dive Bars in South Jersey We recently took to Facebook to assemble a list of the best dive bars in South Jersey. Out of the dozens of very passionate replies that we received, we narrowed them down to the 21 best local watering holes. Pull up a seat at the bar and check out our list!