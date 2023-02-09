Galloway, NJ cops save homeless man from overdose

The cops at the Galloway PD and members of the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office have spent the last week combing through areas in the county in an attempt to count the homeless population.

Members of the County's Hope One task force help came upon a homeless man that was non-responsive. They called in the officers nearby and provided NARCAN.

Police Detective Matthew Worth and Detective Sgt. Jason Kiamos were able to get the man into an open space so Detective Dominic Fabrizio could administer the lifesaving drug used to revive victims who have overdosed.

The man thankfully regained consciousness after the dose and was taken to a local hospital.

Another example of how cops are called to do so many different actions on a daily basis.

We can discuss the solution to the growing homeless problem and the opioid addiction and overdose crisis facing our state and nation. But at the end of the day, cops like the ones in Atlantic County have given one more victim a second chance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)