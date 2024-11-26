Fun night out for a great cause in NJ

This Friday, Nov. 29, will be the 5th annual Colin Meany Memorial hockey game. Colin sadly suffered effects from post-concussion syndrome.

If you are a fan of contact sports, you may be familiar with another brain injury condition known as CTE. It stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

CTE is a brain disorder likely caused by repeated head injuries. It causes the death of nerve cells in the brain, known as degeneration. CTE gets worse over time. The only way to definitively diagnose CTE is after death during an autopsy of the brain.

Courtesy image Courtesy image loading...

SEE MORE: Surely this has to be the best diner in New Jersey

The game is in memory of Colin Meany, who was an excellent young hockey player who suffered from post-concussion syndrome and sadly took his own life as a result. In an effort to raise awareness of the impact of concussions and CTE, Dan Tacopino, captain for the NJ State PBA hockey team, started the charity game on behalf of the Meany family.

This 5th annual game will raise money for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. CLF’s mission is to support athletes, Veterans and all affected by concussions and CTE; achieve smarter sports and safer athletes through education and innovation; and to end CTE through prevention and research.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The game will be played at the Old Bridge Ice Arena in Old Bridge this Friday at 5:30 p.m. It will feature the NJ State PBA vs. Saint John Vianney Alumni.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

These games are always a lot of fun to watch as these players try to relive their glory days and for a great cause. Tickets are only $10 and all proceeds benefit The Concussion Legacy Foundation in Memory of Colin Patrick Meany.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈