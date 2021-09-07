Fright Fest returns to Six Flags Great Adventure this week

Now that Labor Day is behind us, it’s time to get ready for the scary season. One of the state’s best known attractions for fall starts its new season on Sep. 10; Six Flags’ Fright Fest makes its return with family friendly “Thrills by Day”, followed by the nighttime “Fright by Night.”

The daytime attractions are for all ages and include Scarecrow Street, Spooktackular Dance Party, Cornstalk National Park, Scary-oke, Pumpkin Patch Lanes, and Trick-or-treat Trail.

At six o’clock, though, things take a turn for the scarier; Fright Fest begins and parents are warned that much of that is not suitable for children under 12. This year’s Fright Fest will feature seven shows, five scare zones, and nine haunted mazes; the mazes require an additional fee.

According to a release, these are the haunted mazes:

Reflections of the Dead – Come face-to-face with yourself as you try to escape the evil lurking in this labyrinth of mirrors, mystery and mayhem! Children 44” and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Fears – Six Flags will prey on your worst nightmares, from spiders and blood to dolls, ghosts and more.

The Manor – Travel the cobwebbed halls of The Manor, where flesh-hungry zombies are stalking around every corner.

Big Top Terror: Forgotten Carnival 3-D – Deep in the woods, stumble upon a forgotten carnival of rotten tents and vicious monstrosities trapped in the netherworld. Sponsored by Twix.

The Lab – Try to escape this facility filled with unlicensed experiments, mysterious test tubes, and top-secret research. Sponsored by Dove.

Xpedition Dino: Survival – It’s a prehistoric purge of epic proportions. Beware – dinos are on the loose. Sponsored by M&Ms.

Blood Shed – Mama welcomes you to her nightmarish farm of human-animal hybrids.

Wicked Woods – Dare to venture into the haunted forest where evil creatures of fables and folklore materialize before your eyes. Sponsored by 3 Musketeers.

Aftermath – A once-quiet neighborhood has been overtaken by post-apocalyptic mutant scavengers. Sponsored by Snickers.

Of course, the park’s thrill rides are available to ride after dark, as well, including the Jersey Devil. Reservations are required for Fright Fest even for season pass holders, and can be made here.

Fright Fest will run for eight weeks, starting Sep. 10 and running through weekends and select weekdays until Oct. 31.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

