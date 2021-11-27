Friendly Christmas Lights Competition continues-Saturday

It's another cold and windy afternoon in New Jersey...but that doesn't keep my "Holly Jolly" neighbors from sharing the Christmas joy.

For the past few years, "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" have been lighting up the Jersey nighttime sky, in a "friendly competition." Joy.

Me and my neighbors...and you through my annual postings here at nj1015.com...are the beneficiaries. Joy.

"FedEx Pat" and "FedEx Jen" are well on their way...

The Grinch has found a place in the display. I am waiting for his heart to grow 3 times. (Craig Allen photo)

...although based on past years' displays, there is more to come.

Besides, the yard is littered...

"Here a tote..." (Craig Allen photo)

...with...

"There a tote..." (Craig Allen photo)

Sing along...(with the words under the pictures)...

"Everywhere a tote, tote." (Craig Allen photo)

...totes.

"FedEx Pat" told me on Friday that he is aiming to run all the electrical cords tomorrow (Sunday), and then...light it up...and be...done.

By tradition, his display is complete by the end of the long holiday weekend.

"Away In The Manger," surrounded by Jersey's "wisest." (Craig Allen photo)

"FedEx Pat" does not add to the display after it's officially "done."

Down the street...

"Cornershow Bob" and "Cornershow Ginni" are working on their display, with the theme:

The sign says it all. (Craig Allen photo)

"Welcome To The North Pole."

Santa's landing strip is coming. Don't worry, Santa and Rudolph. (Craig Allen photo)

While Pat's display will be "done" this weekend...this is only the beginning for Bob and Ginni.

Did someone say...lights? (Craig Allen photo)

There's...

The skaters are still waiting for some Jersey snowflakes. (Craig Allen photo)

...no rush.

So far, these lights are the only snowflakes to be seen. (Craig Allen photo)

In past years, I have found "Cornershow Bob" on a ladder...

"Cornershow Bob" doing his thing, in 2019. (Craig Allen photo)

...up in a tree, "stringing up the lights" (in the bitter cold) on Christmas Eve night.

So, where are our competitors this afternoon, while I'm snooping around taking pictures of their progress?

I'm thinking that they are all inside, enjoying a hot cup of cocoa.

They deserve it.