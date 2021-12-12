Friendly Christmas competition lights up the New Jersey night

It's the most wonderful time of the year.

And, once again, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" share their holiday spirit with the neighbors, and through nj1015.com, the state, and the world.

FedEx Pat and FedEx Jen are done...see their display by clicking here.

As in past years, Cornershow Bob and Cornershow Ginni start working on their display right after Thanksgiving...

This year's "theme." (Craig Allen photo)

...and just keep adding to it, right up to Christmas Day.

Let's walk around, and take a gander...

Hello, Frosty. (Craig Allen photo).

...or, as you see below...

Honk! Honk! says the goose. (Craig Allen photo)

...a Christmas "goose."

Cue the Bob Seger Christmas Classic:

I spy "The Little Drummer Boy." (Craig Allen photo)

Meanwhile, the skaters ("skater boi and skater girl") are still hoping for...

Will they skate a Figure 8? (Craig Allen photo)

...some snow and ice. Which will make it much easier to skate.

Meet "Frosty 2." (Craig Allen photo).

Let us not forget...

"Away In A Manger" (Craig Allen photo)

...the "reason for the season."

And, I just found...

Santa! (Craig Allen photo)

...the "Jolly Man In Red."

Cornershow Ginni has promised me that they would have "the tallest lit-up Christmas Tree in the neighborhood."

Stay tuned. Like I've said before: they're not done.

Now, I turn around, and "take a gander" back up the street:

FedEx Pat's place from afar. (Craig Allen photo)

The whole neighborhood looks forward to this friendly competition--call it a Jersey Christmas Spectacular--every year.

Let there be...lights. (Craig Allen photo)

So does PSE&G.

