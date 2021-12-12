Friendly Christmas competition lights up the New Jersey night
It's the most wonderful time of the year.
And, once again, my neighbors "FedEx Pat" and "Cornershow Bob" share their holiday spirit with the neighbors, and through nj1015.com, the state, and the world.
FedEx Pat and FedEx Jen are done...see their display by clicking here.
As in past years, Cornershow Bob and Cornershow Ginni start working on their display right after Thanksgiving...
...and just keep adding to it, right up to Christmas Day.
Let's walk around, and take a gander...
...or, as you see below...
...a Christmas "goose."
Cue the Bob Seger Christmas Classic:
Meanwhile, the skaters ("skater boi and skater girl") are still hoping for...
...some snow and ice. Which will make it much easier to skate.
Let us not forget...
...the "reason for the season."
And, I just found...
...the "Jolly Man In Red."
Cornershow Ginni has promised me that they would have "the tallest lit-up Christmas Tree in the neighborhood."
Stay tuned. Like I've said before: they're not done.
Now, I turn around, and "take a gander" back up the street:
The whole neighborhood looks forward to this friendly competition--call it a Jersey Christmas Spectacular--every year.
So does PSE&G.