Fresh Jersey clams in white wine/saffron broth — Foodie Friday

Another summertime favorite for this week's Foodie Friday!

I love fresh clams and mussels and this is the perfect steaming broth for both. After eating the sweet meat of the shellfish, the rich broth begs to be sopped up with a piece of crusty bread. The key ingredient here is saffron. Yes, saffron is expensive, but it's worth it in this dish. You'll only use a small amount of this fragrant, potent spice, and you'll have some left over to use in future dishes.

Use a dry white wine for the broth base. I prefer a Sauvignon Blanc over a Chardonnay. The acidity holds up much better as it reduces. Pour the wine into a bowl, and add in a few saffron fronds. The infusion into the wine BEFORE you cook it gives a complete flavor.

For these clams, I add in some diced red and green pepper for color and texture, as well as some uncured tavern ham to enhance the broth.

Simple, easy, and delicious!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping list:

40-50 small clams (rinsed in cold water)

1 bottle dry white wine

5-6 saffron fronds

1 cup diced green pepper

1 cup diced red pepper

1½ cups diced tavern ham

4 cloves minced garlic

4 Tbsp. fresh chopped chives

1/2 lemon (squeezed into broth)

Loaf of crusty bread

