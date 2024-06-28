Clamfest is more than just clams in Highlands, NJ

While clams were the original delicious reason for the Clamfest in Highlands, NJ it is now so much more. The 29th annual Clamfest in Highlands, NJ has music, food, and fun. A three-day fun fest will be held from August 1st to August 3rd, 2024.

The festival kicks off Thursday night August 1rst 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Friday, August 2nd the hours are 6:00pm – 11:00pm

And Saturday, the biggest day of the Clamfest will be in full swing 12:00pm – 11:00pm.

Food highlights include several food trucks, the Lions Club funnel cake, and the Highlands Fire Department BBQ tent. There will be a beer, wine and sangria tent that will be located on the corner of Bay and Waterwitch Avenues. Music will be provided by local entertainment, and fireworks displayed on Saturday night.

Your wallet will not get a workout because of the free admission so it is ok to bring your family because parking and admission to the festival is free and will take place rain or shine. The festival will be at Huddy Park on Waterwitch and Bay Avenues.

I went to Clamfest a few times years ago and always had an enjoyable time. It has a small-town summer feel and exudes an Americana feel. If you have not been to Highlands take a trip, they have great restaurants, including restaurants with outstanding breathtaking views of the bay and ocean beyond.

It is summertime in New Jersey, take advantage of the fun free festivals that we have. Enjoy the trip to Highlands.

