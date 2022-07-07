Clam lovers, unite! The annual Clam Festival is back in Highlands, New Jersey.
This year's event runs from August 5 through August 7 at Huddy Park, between Bay and Waterwitch avenues.
Since 1995, the Clam Festival is an action-packed event featuring fresh, succulent seafood from various local restaurants, live entertainment, thrill rides, games, contests, arts and crafts, children’s activities, and a beer, wine, and sangria garden.
There's even a landlubber menu for those who are not big on seafood.
Free admission and parking are available.
The weekend event runs rain or shine and runs at the following times:
- Friday, Aug. 5 - 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 6 - 12 p.m. to 11 p.m
- Sunday, Aug 7 - 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
