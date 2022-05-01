It looks like the Jersey Shore will have those EU charging stations at Bahrs Landing after all. That's especially great news for Meadow and A.J, who need it to charge their all-new electric vehicle.

For anyone who's confused by what this all means, here's the scoop. Back in February during Super Bowl LVI, "The Sopranos" had a reunion of sorts during one of the commercials that played during the game.

The commercial featured a Chevrolet Silverado, which is an all-electric full-size pickup truck. The commercial reenacted the original opening to "The Sopranos," but with Meadow driving instead of Tony.

The commercial itself is a masterpiece, updating the entire opening sequence to what the area looks like today. Anyone watching the big game at that moment that was in New Jersey went absolutely crazy and started texting, tweeting, and posting to everyone what they just saw on TV.

Facebook/Bahrs Landing Restaurant Chevrolet via YouTube loading...

The commercial starts to separate from the original opening toward the end when Meadow drives over the Highlands Bridge and pulls up in front of Bahrs Landing. She pulls up to their EV charging station to charge her truck before reuniting with A.J. before the spot cuts out.

Chevrolet Chevrolet loading...

You can check out the complete commercial below if you've never had a chance to see it. Or, if you want to rewatch it since it is such an epic advertisement.

Now that we've got that covered, there was one big problem with the commercial that many pointed out fairly quickly. And it wasn't just fans of The Sopranos or Bahrs Landing that noted this.

Chevrolet via YouTube Chevrolet via YouTube loading...

That EV charging station featured in the commercial? Yeah, it was only a prop. In reality, there was never a charging station at that location.

And people were very quick to point that out. In fact, there were even news stories covering this very topic regarding the lack of EV charging stations at the restaurant.

google street view google street view loading...

One thing you can't argue, however, is how impactful the commercial was. Not only did it get people talking about "The Sopranos," Bahrs Landing in Highlands, Chevrolet, and The Jersey Shore, but it got people talking about how you really can't charge your electric vehicle there.

Chevrolet via YouTube Chevrolet via YouTube loading...

Well, it looks like that might soon be a thing of the past. According to Bahrs Landing Facebook page, construction on the EV charging stations has officially begun.

Bahrs Landing prepping the site for their new EV charging station Screengrab via the Bahrs Landing Restaurant Facebook page loading...

That's great news for anyone who's planning to visit the Jersey Shore that might need a charge for their electric vehicle. And, as one Facebook commenter put it, it turns fiction, into fact.

There is no denying electric vehicles are the future, and Bahrs Landing is taking that next step to be part of that evolution. Not only do they have a rich history, but they're also playing a role in what the future will bring.

Getting back to the commercial, it really is epic. Check out this comparison of Chevrolet's commercial with the original from the show. First up is the remake featuring the charging stations.

And here's the original opening to The Sopranos, courtesy of HBO's Youtube page.

Want to know more about the rich history of Bahrs Landing? Check out Big Joe's story featuring this Jersey Shore favorite by clicking here.

