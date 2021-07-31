Big Joe Shares His Favorite Jersey Restaurants; 2 in a Series

Bahrs Landing

Highlands, NJ

bahrslandingnj.com

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions

I’m a big fan of restaurants that have a rich history and Bahrs Landing in Highlands has a wonderful rich tradition of serving Shore diners outstanding seafood since 1917. John Bahrs grabbed the kids and his boat and gathered clams and fish for the neighborhood over 100 years ago. I’ve been going to Bahrs since my grandfather took us there when I was just a kid. It’s been both a family destination and family owned for over 100 years. The restaurant business is tough and to have longevity is hard to come by. Bahrs is successful because it’s good.

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions

Their seafood is fresh and local. I really like their clam chowder, the crab legs, crab cakes along with their signature dish showcased in our book, Lobster Pot Pie plus I really enjoy their German dishes. In true Bahrs tradition and in keeping it local, Bahrs also serves fantastic German food.

Photo by Mark König on Unsplash

When the iconic Hofbrau House a German restaurant up the road from Bahrs that had been in business for many decades closed their doors, General Manager Jay Cosgrove saw a great opportunity in hiring Chef Butch Greenwald. Jay taught him the art of Bahrs seafood dishes and the chef put his outstanding German dishes on the menu. That magic combination works, I love it.

Sandy Hook (Bud McCormick)

Bahrs is no stranger to an extensive cocktail list with a nice wine selection. A major perk at Bahrs is classic waterfront dining with a world class view. Floor to ceiling windows showcase a pristine view of Sandy Hook, it is breathtaking and you truly feel that you’re in some tropical paradise. Bahrs on the deck dining is impressive and there is an outside Tiki bar that has become one of my favorite places to chill on a rare day off .

google street view

Bahrs staff is very friendly and most of the servers and bartenders have longevity, a tribute to the family tradition at Bahrs. Some of the servers parents and even grandparents have worked at Bahrs.

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions

Go to Bahrs to enjoy the food, a cocktail with a world class view and attentive staff. Once you go, you’ll be heading back there for years, just like me.

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions

Bahrs Landing Lobster Pot Pie

2 Servings

1.5 oz green peas

1.5 oz carrots

1.5 oz sweet corn

3 oz lobster meat

2 oz whole milk

4 oz heavy cream

1 tsp lobster base

1 tsp butter

1 tsp flour

1 oz shallots

salt & pepper to taste

1 each puff pastry sheet

Big Joe Henry/ Cinecall Productions

Directions: In a saucepan, melt butter and add chopped shallots…mix in flour…add heavy cream, whole milk and lobster base…let come to a boil…add carrots, sweet corn, green peas and lobster meat…add salt & pepper to taste…put mixture in 8 x 5 casserole dish…cover with puff pastry…bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.