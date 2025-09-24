Just like many others in New Jersey, I’m totally here for the hot chicken sandwich craze.

I’ll take a fried chicken sandwich over a burger any day, and once you add some spice or honey? Chef’s kiss!

That’s why I was so excited to see a popular hot chicken chain is opening right in my neck of the woods: Central Jersey.

We are proud to offer you a dining experience. That’s unlike any other. Our goal is to serve the highest quality chicken at a pace that suits your needs.

The restaurant offers chicken sandwiches, buttermilk fried chicken, chicken wraps, chicken & waffles, chicken nuggets, salads, chicken wings, waffle fries, chicken tenders, and a variety of sides and shakes.

Whether you’re in a rush to pick up dinner on your way to practice or you want to enjoy a meal with the whole family, we’ve got you covered.

Where will the new Hot & Honey Chicken be located?

The chain has restaurants in Wall, Middletown, and Westfield. You’ll be able to find the new spot at 2102 Devon Drive in Freehold, NJ.

It’s more than just a meal. It’s a vibe.

Say goodbye to the typical fast, casual dining experience. From the moment you walk in, you’ll be greeted with a smile, a warm welcome, and the sounds of country music playing throughout the dining room.

Broadway Hot and Honey Chicken will have its grand opening on October 4.

If you’re in the area and want to be more than just a customer by becoming part of their team, they’re hiring. Those interested should email broadwayrob15@gmail.com.

Stay spicy!

