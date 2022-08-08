FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A 32-year-old man drove after and stabbed a man following an argument at a local gas station, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Matthew Hall, of Franklin, is charged with first-degree attempted murder along with two counts of unlawful weapons possession.

McDonald said the argument between Hall and an unnamed male victim broke out at a gas station in Franklin shortly after midnight on July 23. It was just a verbal dispute at first until McDonald said that "Hall put his hands on the victim."

According to McDonald, the victim shoved Hall back, who then left the gas station to get a weapon from the trunk of his car. As Hall returned with the weapon, the victim drove away but not before Hall tried to strike him, McDonald said.

The intersection of Demott Lane and Easton Ave in Franklin, Somerset County. (Google Maps) The intersection of Demott Lane and Easton Ave in Franklin, Somerset County. (Google Maps) loading...

McDonald stated Hall then went to his car and drove after the victim until he caught up at the intersection of Demott Lane and Easton Ave. The victim had stopped at a traffic light.

Hall is accused of pulling up next to the victim's car and attempting to stab his neck and chest. The victim was able to stop the attack with his arm and suffered stab wounds to his hand and bicep.

Police found the victim soon after at a nearby hospital around 12:30 a.m. and started their investigation.

Hall was arrested four days later. He is being held at Somerset County jail

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.