FORT LEE — A Leonia man tried to stab his Uber driver to death during an attempted carjacking, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

Marcus Marson, 25, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other offenses, officials announced late Tuesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, Fort Lee police responded to a stabbing just before 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Duncan Ave., where they found a 37-year-old male victim with "serious stab wounds." The assailant had fled the scene by the time officers had arrived.

According to officials, Marson was apprehended in the backyard of a nearby residence on Buckingham Rd. following a brief chase.

Detectives say the victim was an Uber driver who was transporting Marson. According to officials, Marson stabbed the driver multiple times while demanding to take custody of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center where he he was treated for lacerations to his head, and puncture wounds to his shoulder and arm. He remains hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials.

Marson has been charged with attempted murder, attempted carjacking, aggravated assault, weapons offenses, and resisting arrest.

