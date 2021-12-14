Former Giant Victor Cruz is bringing a favorite Southern fast food franchise to NJ

Former New York Giant wide receiver Victor Cruz is partnering with Krystal Restaurants to bring the Atlanta based fast food franchise to his home state of New Jersey.

According to a statement, it is the first time in the chain’s 90-year history that it will be moving out of the Southeast. Cruz has agreed to open five of the Krystal restaurants in New Jersey, including one in his hometown of Paterson. The locations of the other four haven’t been announced yet, but they will be branded as “Victor Cruz’s Krystal” locations and will open by the end of 2023.

“We are thrilled to be working with Victor Cruz; quite simply, he is a winner,” said Thomas Stager, CEO for Krystal Restaurants. “He knows how to win and finds a way to do so with style and a true passion for whatever he does. Mr. Cruz is exactly the kind of partner we want to help us expand our brand into new communities and to introduce new audiences to Krystal.”

Krystal has 300 locations in 10 states in the southern part of the country; they are known for their square burgers.

Apparently, Victor Cruz is a fan: “From the moment you try a Krystal, you know there’s nothing else like it,” Cruz said when asked about the appeal of the brand.

“And once you eat it, you kinda just crave it. They’ve done it for generations and I’m excited to partner with the Krystal team and make it a winning combination.”

Cruz played in the NFL for seven years, making the Pro Bowl in 2012 and winning Super Bowl XLVI with the Giants.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

