Forget the gutter — NJ folks are too busy partying to step on you!

You know the stereotype. Us uptight New Jersey folk will walk right over you in a gutter.

Or do we live to talk, party and hang?

Can both be true?

A study by naplab.com ranked states by a metaphorical “social battery.”

To see how well charged each state’s “social battery” is they surveyed over 2,000 people across the country and found regional differences to a series of 13 questions.

People were asked about their social activity, their tendency to cancel plans, their introversion versus extroversion, etc.

Alabama had 100% of their respondents admit to canceling plans just to be alone. Backing up what John Mulaney said, that “canceled plans are like doing heroin.” Yet that alone didn’t put them as the state with the weakest “social battery.”

That belongs to Nevada. The national average “social battery” is charged to 51.4%. Nevada? Only 29.8%.

It turns out New Jersey is not only above the national average, we’re in the Top 10. Our “social battery” is charged to 61.1%.

All things considered like number of hours we want to socialize on a workday, numbers of hours we want to socialize on a day off, average minutes at a social event before we’re ready to leave, etc., we ranked 9th among all 50 states.

In case you wondered, we’re more social than folks in New York (No. 10) and our neighbors in Pennsylvania (No. 24).

Connecticut is No. 2, though? Maybe they’re just busy talking to each other about who among them started the lie that they have better pizza.

The most social state in the U.S. according to the study, is Minnesota. I guess if my only choices for entertainment were talking to people or ice fishing I’d be more social too.

Popular NJ state park campgrounds that are open, closed in 2025 A look at all of New Jersey's state park campsites you can make reservations at in 2025. Campsites affected by ongoing maintenance are also highlighted, including those where reservations are affected.

This list will be updated so please check back often as new information becomes available. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's highest tax increases in 2024 These 20 municipalities had the largest increase in their average property tax bill in 2024. The data is from the state Department of Community Affairs.

To see all municipalities: Record high property taxes in 2024 Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed 2025 financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 million in savings would look like, along with a financial comparison to New Jersey. States are listed from least savings to most. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.