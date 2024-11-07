Foreigner coming to rock NJ

There was a time when rock acts didn’t get much bigger than Foreigner. They formed in 1976 and, through the '70s and '80s, became one of the best-selling bands of all time. 80 million records worldwide.

You start to get a little mind-blown when you reflect on their arsenal of hits. “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” “Blue Morning, Blue Day,” “Hot Blooded,” “Double Vision,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Urgent,” “Juke Box Hero,” shall I stop? You could hear them all in your head as you read them, couldn’t you? Well, you don’t need to imagine. You can hear it live because Foreigner is coming to New Jersey.

Fresh off their October induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Foreigner has announced two shows at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. The shows are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 10, and Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, Ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, this isn’t just some nostalgia band, so be ready to pounce fast for tickets.

Foreigner’s Mick Jones, a founder of the band and the songwriter responsible for its biggest hits, is touring with Foreigner and appearing on stage at some of its recent shows.

Fun facts:

They formed in New York City and got their name from the fact that three founding members were American and three were British.

They were the first act since The Beatles to have their first eight singles chart in the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jukebox Hero, a musical based entirely on the hits of Foreigner, was launched in Toronto in 2019.

