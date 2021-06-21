Foo Fighters show protested by anti-vaxers could be a precursor to “Springsteen on Broadway”

If you want to see "Springsteen On Broadway" this summer you're going to have to have to be fully vaccinated for COVID 19. This cuts out many of his fans like Judi Franco. Dennis Malloy wonders if the unvaccinated will be second-class citizens in New Jersey?

In California, several dozen of those "second class citizens" picketed outside the Canyon Club in San Fernando Valley where the Foo Fighters were about to perform to a sold-out audience of 600. In order to see them, just like "Springsteen on Broadway" fans were required to show proof of vaccination

Several dozen anti-vaxers including former child star Ricky Schroder protested outside the club carrying signs saying "Foo Fighters to bring segregation back" and COVID 19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability"

The Foo Fighters will be coming to a sold out Madison Square Garden, which also requires full COVID-19 vaccination for entry as does Springsteen on Broadway which runs from June 26th through Sept 4th at the St James Theatre. By the way, if you have the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine they will let you in to Bruce's show

How do you feel about having to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to see "Springsteen on Broadway" as well as other shows? I asked my Facebook audience of 5000 followers, here are some of the responses.

Gina Preston Caplan

I don't mind being vaccinated, since I already am. I am a bit offended by $500 tickets, though.

Janice Wilson

Dictatorship. If we dont stop it now, this is just the beginning of govt. strongholds. Remember- not all vax/medicines fix all. Everyone reacts different to medications and some cannot take the vax- it could be deadly for them. just like any other medication made by these same drug companies.Personal choice is key! If the vax is so wonderful then not everyone would need to take it anyway.

Cathy Donnelly

It's their prerogative, they can also make you wear a clown suit if they want. And I'd do that too!

Bob O'Brien

It's great. Just like at Stephen Colbert's Late Show last week. We all had to show proof of vaccination before entering.

Carolanne Romeo Romeo

Furious and biased!

Patricia Tyson Purks

He lost a fan.

Gail Morrone

That is the rule. If the individual doesn’t want to follow it, then don’t. It really depends on how important it is to see the show.

Kevin Bartini

Anyone selfish enough to not get the vaccine should suffer any and all consequences.

Cindy Nieto

His rules don't effect my money

Sharon Carhart

There are ppl in the world that had reactions to other flu shots and were told not to get them again . So they will be punish or banished later ?

Steven Matthew

If I get the vaccine and go see his show, does that also give me a free pass on a DUI?

Larry Nichols

The $300 ticket price is a bigger stumbling block for me.

Hershel Horn

Its a private establishment...no different than dress codes for restaurants. It doesn't fall under a civil rights violation etc. I think "we" are going to see this time and time again.

Tina Marie

Time to retire and let someone else be the Boss.

