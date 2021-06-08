I’m a fan, but I’m not allowed to see ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ (Opinion)

There’s really good news out there for Springsteen fans. But only if you’re vaccinated.

I had heard rumblings about a return of Springsteen‘s amazing 'Springsteen on Broadway' performances. I thought maybe I could catch them this time around, since I wasn’t able to see him during its original run. And now the rumors are confirmed to be true.

For those of you who, as I do, love Bruce and missed his 'Springsteen on Broadway' performances, you’ll be happy to hear that the boss is bringing his Broadway production back for a limited run on Saturday June 26, with additional performances taking place through September 4.

If you’re lucky enough to score tickets, there’s only one caveat. The audience will be limited to vaccinated only, and since the unvaccinated are the new unwashed of American society, it makes sense that people like me would be excluded. And this one probably can’t be blamed on Bruce. Although Bruce and his people would probably embrace the policy, considering that they pretty much steadfastly follow the left wing party lines, it’s likely the St. James theatre who made the rules.

According to a Forbes article, since Broadway theaters can only make money if the theaters are filled, they need to demand proof of vaccination because the unvaccinated are fearful of sitting next to the vaccinated.

That’s a concept that still doesn’t make sense to me because if you’re vaccinated, why are you afraid of getting COVID-19 from me? Unless you think the shot doesn’t work. And if you don’t think it works, why be vaccinated at all? But these are the questions that try men’s souls during this crazy time and will probably remain unanswered for a very long time.

In the meantime, if you want the opportunity to go to see this or any other Broadway show, you’ll have to bring your vaccination papers with you. So as much of a Springsteen fan as I am, I’ll obviously be sitting this one out. And it remains to be seen what else I will be sitting out as one of the great unwashed of this country.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.