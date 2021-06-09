Will the unvaccinated be second-class citizens in NJ? (Opinion)

Bruce Springsteen recently announced his Broadway show will return now that restrictions have eased. However, you'll have to be vaccinated to go to the show.

Other venues are sure to have vaccine policies that may restrict, separate or forbid people who cannot produce proof of vaccination.

We have been wondering, asking and pleading for someone to explain how an unvaccinated person is any danger to a person who is vaccinated against COVID-19.

We asked our listeners on Tuesday to try and explain it. One caller said that even though she may be able to get a mild case from a COVID positive person, she may then bring the virus home and be able to transmit it to her unvaccinated family members.

Another caller quickly called to explain that if a vaccinated person can still get it and then they also would be able to transmit the virus, so if you're that afraid then THEY should be under the same restrictions and stay out of public spaces.

The information is thin on exactly how vaccinated people are protected from contracting or spreading the virus, although the CDC and other government officials are pushing hard for everyone to get vaccinated. A recent poll by Invisibly shows that confidence in the CDC has dropped and about 1/3 of the country does not trust the information from the CDC.

The governments handling and reaction to COVID-19 has shaken the confidence many people had in the so-called experts and those in charge of our lives. Medical and health decisions should be left to the individual depending on their own circumstance, comfort and medical condition. That doesn't seem to be the prevailing opinion in our state and most of the Northeastern U.S.

Since I identify as a 'vaccinated American,' relying on my immune system and my cautious behavior, I should be able to go anywhere the 'verifiably vaccinated' go. No?

