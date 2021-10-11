Follow this advice for a perfect carved pumpkin

We are not a Halloween family. We don’t even celebrate Halloween in the truest sense of the word.

Yes, of course, I give out candy if people ring my doorbell, but other than that it’s the bare minimum. But still, when my kids were growing up, there wasn’t a fall that went by without a pumpkin picking trip and an afternoon filled with the fun of pumpkin carving.

Plus, we all love roasted pumpkin seeds, so after carving, it’s a roast fest.

Pumpkin carving is one of my favorite activities of the year because I’m a crafty person and we are a creative family. When my kids were young we would have a pumpkin carving contest or challenge each other to carve the most detailed, intricate pumpkins.

The one thing I will say about pumpkin carving, however, is that it can oftentimes be dangerous. There have been multiple occasions where I’ve sketched a beautiful design on a pumpkin and ended up simplifying it after one too many mishaps.

If you are eager to make your intricate pumpkins this year and refuse to give up, here are a couple of great pumpkin carving tips.