Follow this advice for a perfect carved pumpkin

We are not a Halloween family. We don’t even celebrate Halloween in the truest sense of the word.
Yes, of course, I give out candy if people ring my doorbell, but other than that it’s the bare minimum. But still, when my kids were growing up, there wasn’t a fall that went by without a pumpkin picking trip and an afternoon filled with the fun of pumpkin carving.
Plus, we all love roasted pumpkin seeds, so after carving, it’s a roast fest.
Pumpkin carving is one of my favorite activities of the year because I’m a crafty person and we are a creative family. When my kids were young we would have a pumpkin carving contest or challenge each other to carve the most detailed, intricate pumpkins.
The one thing I will say about pumpkin carving, however, is that it can oftentimes be dangerous. There have been multiple occasions where I’ve sketched a beautiful design on a pumpkin and ended up simplifying it after one too many mishaps.
If you are eager to make your intricate pumpkins this year and refuse to give up, here are a couple of great pumpkin carving tips.
- 1
Use a pumpkin carving kit
No one wants their hand to be held while carving pumpkins, but a pumpkin carving kit will make your life 10 times easier. Pumpkin carving kits come with knives and other materials specifically designed to carve surfaces like pumpkins, making the process much easier.
- 2
Carve in a well-lit area
When carving pumpkins, it’s important you are doing it in a well-lit area. This is so that you don’t miss a spot when carving, or accidentally cut yourself. It is also just easier to carve a pumpkin in the daylight rather than the dark.
- 3
Cut them from the bottom
If you cut your pumpkin from the bottom rather than the stem, they are said to last longer. Once you remove the stem from your pumpkin it’ll decay much quicker and may not make it 'til Halloween.
- 4
Clean your pumpkin
It’s super important to clean your pumpkin with bleach and water once carved. This prevents the pumpkin from molding and becoming messy in your house.
- 5
Use moisture locking methods
Once your pumpkin is done, it’s a good idea to rub a little oil around any carved areas. This will preserve the pumpkin, and when the moisture goes away you can reapply oil.