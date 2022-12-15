Famous Brazilian restaurant eyeing second NJ location

WAYNE — First Paramus. Now Wayne.

Internationally-renowned Brazilian steakhouse restaurant, Fogo de Chao has applied to the Wayne Township Planning Board to open a location at the Willowbrook Mall. If approved, it would become the second New Jersey location for the restaurant chain.

According to NorthJersey.com, the chain filed a land use application to renovate the former Brio Tuscan Grille, which closed at the mall in January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.

Fogo de Chao, which is best known for its a la carte seafood and churrasco experience where guests can enjoy cuts of beef, lamb, chicken, pork, and sausage, carved tableside by chefs, plans to expand the former bistro by 150 square feet.

That means the renovated bar and restaurant would be more than 9,000 square feet, with al fresco seating and private dining rooms, according to NorthJersey.com.

The application is under internal review.

Fogo de Chao, Paramus location (Photo Credit: Konnect Agency) Fogo de Chao, Paramus location (Photo Credit: Konnect Agency) loading...

In Paramus, at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, Fogo de Chao is set to open two levels in the former Bar Louie space at the mall entrance by the end of the year.

This will be the chain’s first location in the Garden State.

Fogo de Chao has 70 locations in Brazil, Mexico, the Middle East, and the United States.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

