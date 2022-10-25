Famous Brazilian restaurant will soon debut in New Jersey

PARAMUS — An internationally-renowned Brazilian restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus later this year.

Fogo de Chao allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn.

The new restaurant, which will debut at the Westfield Garden State Plaza will occupy two levels in the former Bar Louie space at the mall entrance.

The Paramus location will feature an open-air churrasco bar in the heart of the dining room while gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame.

Fogo de Chao will also feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, soaring wine cabinets, and a mezzanine-level next-level lounge where guests will be able to linger on leather couches while enjoying South American wines, craft cocktails, and premium whiskey and bourbons.

The main and private dining areas will feature terracotta ceilings, dramatic pendant lighting fixtures, and plaster murals inspired by the craftmanship prominent in Southern Brazilian culture.

“We look forward to partnering with the Westfield Garden State Plaza and bringing our Southern Brazilian hospitality to New Jersey in 2022,” said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chao.

There are culinary options suited for every occasion. Simply season, fire-roasted meats are at the core of the dining experience.

Guests can enjoy premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye, decadent beef ribs and lamb chops, as well as house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor).

Indulgent cuts like a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip is carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to balance the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture.

Fogo To-Go and catering will also be offered at the new Paramus location so guests can enjoy the food anytime.

