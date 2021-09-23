Fluffy’s Football Forecast returns!

Just when you think it's safe to come in from the wagering cold, it's the return of "Fluffy's Football Forecast," brought to you by Pet Center of Old Bridge.

Each week we will put a bowl of food in front of the logo of the two teams playing in either a Giants, Jets or Eagles team. Whichever bowl Fluffy eats from is the team he thinks will win the game. Fluffy doesn't deal in point spreads or prop bets. He just picks who he thinks will win.

The game Fluffy is picking this week is the Monday night game, when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Each team is 1-1

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers when their kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 56-yard field goal on the last play of the game. The Eagles were beaten by the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field 17-11 after beating the Atlanta Falcons the week before.

The Cowboys are favored by 4 points in the game with the over/under set at 51.5 at the time of me writing this. Remember, all Fluffy picks is outright winners. You can decide if those winners are with or without the spread.

This year Fluffy's pick are brought to you by Pet Center of Old Bridge. There is no better place to buy your next pet than Pet Center. They will take you through the process start to finish in a way that will not only be fun but you'll learn how to get your relationship with your pet off on the right foot which will last through all the years that you're together.

Remember bet with your head, not over it. Gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER

