Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants @ Dallas

Since time began, the Giants and Cowboys have hated each other. Once upon a time, the Cowboys would never give the score of the Giants game in their stadium. On September 29, 2009 when Eli Manning threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns to beat the Cowboys 33-31 in the grand opening of their new AT&T stadium he wrote about it on their wall. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was so impressed he had it memorialized.

This time it will be Daniel Jones leading the G-Men as they travel to Dallas. The Cowboys sit on top of the division at 3-1 having beaten the Carolina Panthers 36-28 at AT&T stadium. The Giants got their first win of the season Sunday at New Orleans 27-21 in overtime. They are 1-3 in last place in the NFC East.

Who will win the game? Perhaps we should ask Fluffy. My dog has been picking football games for years and started doing it again last week. The way he does it is simple. We put a bowl of his favorite food in front of each team helmet. Then we turn him loose and the bowl he eats from is the team he's picking to win the game.

Remember, bet with your head and not over it. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Word to the wise, if you're using a dog who picks games by eating from a bowl in front of a helmet, you may have a gambling problem. Unless of course, he wins.

