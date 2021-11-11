Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Bills @ Jets

When my dog Fluffy is not laying around the house from couch to bed to floor to his house or running and playing in the yard or with us, he forecasts football games sponsored by Pet Center in the Shoppes At Old Bridge.

This week, with the New York Giants on a bye week, Fluffy will be picking the AFC East matchup between the New York Jets, who were beaten by the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday night 45-30, and the Buffalo Bills, who lost in a stunning upset 9-6 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The game will take place at Metlife Stadium at 1 p.m. with the 5-3 Bills favored by 12 points over the 2-6 Jets. The over/under on the game is 47.5.

Starting for the Jets this Sunday will be Mike White who threw for over 400 yards 2 weeks ago in a victory over Cincinnati. Last week, White led the Jets to an early touchdown before leaving the game with an injury.

The way Fluffy picks the games is as follows: he eats from the bowl which is in front of the helmet of that respective team.

Fluffy's Football Forecast is brought to you by the Pet Center in the Shoppes at Old Bridge.

"Start Spoiling Your Pet Today. From Fur to Feathers, PetCenter Old Bridge Has Your Pet Needs Covered. Stop By Today. Small Animals. Premium Pet Food. Pet Toys & Supplies. Purebred & Designer Pups. Fish."

Remember bet with your head and not over it. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise.

