Fluffy’s Football Forecast: Bengals vs. Chiefs

When my dog Fluffy is not running around trying to grub food for being cute, he's forecasting football games.

Last week, he missed the Buffalo-Kansas City game but he's trying again with the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, which will be played Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kansas City.

The way Fluffy picks the game is by scouting the games, then doing extensive research then eating out of the food bowl in front of the helmet of the team that he thinks is going to win the game.

The Chiefs are favored to win the game by 7 with the over/under set at 54.5 points. Earlier this month on Jan 2 the Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-34 in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati got to the championship game by beating the Tennessee Titans 19-16 on a last-second field goal by Evan McPhearson. Kansas City beat Buffalo 42-36 in overtime in a game that Bills head coach Sean McDermott says he will feel in his gut for years.

Who will Fluffy pick? Check out the video

Remember bet with your head and not over it. Also remember if you're using Fluffy that you're expecting a dog to make you money. How often does that happen? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

