Giants vs. Redskins Dec. 9 – Fluffy’s Football Forecast

Since returning from the bye at 1-7, the New York Giants have won 3 of their last 4 games. Though they are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, it's very close.

The Washington Redskins meanwhile sat atop their division, until their starting and back-up quarterbacks Alex Smith and then Colt McCoy on Monday night broke their leg leaving former New York Jet, Philadelphia Eagle, Dallas Cowboy and Chicago Bear Mark Sanchez to take the reins this week.

Who will win this week in Washington? Only Fluffy knows for sure and here's where he picks the winner of Sundays Giants vs. Redskins game, by eating from the bowl in front of the team logo.

