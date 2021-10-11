Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants vs. Rams

Welcome to Fluffy's Football Forecast, brought to you by Pet Center. This is where my dog Fluffy eats from the bowl under the team logo that he thinks will win the game.

The Giants played their own version of "Last Man Standing" in their 44-20 loss to the Cowboys in Dallas. That's the way it felt as running back Saquon Barkley, quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and corner Rodarius Williams all left the game with injuries.

Many of those players will probably not be on the field when the 1-4 Giants play host to the 4-1 Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. The Rams are coming off a 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last Thursday night. That means the Rams are getting ten days to prepare to face these Giants who will probably be without Barkley and Jones.

Filling in for the quarterback and running back will be Mike Glennon for Jones and Devonte Booker for Barkley.

