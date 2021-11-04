Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants vs. Raiders

So when he's not using his cuteness to get treats from those around him, my dog Fluffy spends the day forecasting NFL football games. He watches the film, pours over scouting reports, and listens to countless podcasts before he decides which bowl to eat from.

This week, Fluffy is forecasting Sunday's game between the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium. Life has not been easy on either team.

The Giants, after beating the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 23 for their second win of the season were beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 on Monday Night Football. Like many this year, it was a game they should have won. Their record is now 2-6.

The Las Vegas (formerly Oakland, formerly Los Angeles, formerly Oakland) Raiders are 5-2 and recently lost their head coach Jon Gruden who resigned after it was found he had emailed racial and homophobic slurs to the Washington Football team employee back in 2011.

This week the Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, a first-round draft choice last year, was cut from the team after being involved in a drunk driving accident that killed a 23-year-old woman and a dog.

Fluffy's Football Forecast is brought to you by the Pet Center in the Shoppes at Old Bridge. Locally owned and operated they have everything you need to keep Pets Happy & Healthy.

"Start Spoiling Your Pet Today. From Fur to Feathers, PetCenter Old Bridge Has Your Pet Needs Covered. Stop By Today. Small Animals. Premium Pet Food. Pet Toys & Supplies. Purebred & Designer Pups. Fish."

Remember bet with your head and not over it. Gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.