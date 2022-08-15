MANCHESTER — Two individuals were airlifted to a local hospital's trauma center following a multi-car crash in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Lacey Road.

A third person was sent to the hospital by ambulance for injuries.

According to Manchester police, a five-car collision occurred Sunday morning after the driver of a Honda Accord, 60-year-old David Williams, of Jackson, failed to see the traffic ahead of him and rear-ended a Nissan, which had two minors inside.

The Honda continued moving after initial impact and collided with a Saturn, which then hit a Toyota that subsequently rammed into a Hyundai — all vehicles were at a red light.

The driver of the Nissan, 53-year-old Mary Ferguson, of Toms River, had to be extricated from the vehicle. Multiple air bags were deployed in the Honda, Nissan, and Saturn.

Ferguson and Williams were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for the treatment of head injuries. A parent refused medical attention for the 2-year-old and 13-year-old inside Ferguson's car — they were both properly restrained, according to police.

The two individuals in the Toyota and the two individuals in the Hyundai refused medical treatment. The driver of the Saturn, a 26-year-old from Toms River, was transported by ambulance to Community Medical Center for neck and back injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

