Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:
⬛ New Jersey sees first statewide accumulating snow in almost two-years
There is at least an inch of snow on the ground just about everywhere in New Jersey this morning.
Some areas saw much more.
Now, there are concerns as the snow turns to sleet and eventually rain. That could cause dangerous icing.
⬛ Do You Have To Shovel Your Sidewalk In NJ? What the law says
It has been so long since most of the state has seen any accumulating snow, you might not even know where your snow shovel is.
You better go digging in your garage or shed and find it, because if you don’t have your shovel handy, it could cost you.
⬛ Collecting COVID artifacts — NJ university chronicling pandemic
HACKETTSTOWN — We recently lived through an incredible moment in history. Students at Centenary University want to make sure it's well documented.
Operations at the private institution were turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. A chronicling of the university's response — including the actions of students, staff, and administrators — and the school's bounce-back as the threat subsided was the focus this past fall of a group of students in a public history class.
⬛ Sen. Bob Menendez, wife seek separate trials on bribery charges
Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are seeking separate trials on bribery charges they each face in a New York court.
The New Jersey Democrat and his wife, Nadine, were each charged in the fall with aiding three New Jersey businessmen in return for cash, gold bars and a luxury car.
⬛ Trump notches a commanding win in the Iowa caucuses
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his rivals languishing far behind, a victory that affirmed his grip on the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
⬛ NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, Jan. 16
The timing of New Jersey's latest storm will impact Tuesday morning's commute, causing some schools to delay the start of classes and or cancel them completely.
New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not calling this a major winter storm but rather a "little" hit of snow that is impacting most of the state.
⬛ NJ man charged with setting multiple fires at neighbor's house
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — An Ocean County man was charged with three counts of aggravated arson in connection with three fires that occurred on different dates at the same residence in the township.
