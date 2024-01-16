Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

Denver Braces For Massive Snow Storm Getty Images loading...

There is at least an inch of snow on the ground just about everywhere in New Jersey this morning.

Some areas saw much more.

Now, there are concerns as the snow turns to sleet and eventually rain. That could cause dangerous icing.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

It has been so long since most of the state has seen any accumulating snow, you might not even know where your snow shovel is.

You better go digging in your garage or shed and find it, because if you don’t have your shovel handy, it could cost you.

Photo provided by Centenary University Photo provided by Centenary University loading...

HACKETTSTOWN — We recently lived through an incredible moment in history. Students at Centenary University want to make sure it's well documented.

Operations at the private institution were turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. A chronicling of the university's response — including the actions of students, staff, and administrators — and the school's bounce-back as the threat subsided was the focus this past fall of a group of students in a public history class.

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. Menendez introduced a member of the Qatari royal family and principal in a company with ties to the government of Qatar to a New Jersey businessman before the company invested millions of dollars in the businessman's real estate project, a rewritten indictment alleged Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Sept. 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) loading...

Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife are seeking separate trials on bribery charges they each face in a New York court.

The New Jersey Democrat and his wife, Nadine, were each charged in the fall with aiding three New Jersey businessmen in return for cash, gold bars and a luxury car.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after speaking at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after speaking at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) loading...

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former President Donald Trump scored a record-setting win in the Iowa caucuses on Monday with his rivals languishing far behind, a victory that affirmed his grip on the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

(Canva) (Canva) loading...

The timing of New Jersey's latest storm will impact Tuesday morning's commute, causing some schools to delay the start of classes and or cancel them completely.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not calling this a major winter storm but rather a "little" hit of snow that is impacting most of the state.

Little Egg Harbor police vehicle (via Facebook) Little Egg Harbor police vehicle (via Facebook) loading...

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — An Ocean County man was charged with three counts of aggravated arson in connection with three fires that occurred on different dates at the same residence in the township.

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.