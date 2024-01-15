NJ school closings, delayed openings for snow — Tuesday, Jan. 16

The timing of New Jersey's latest storm will impact Tuesday morning's commute, causing some schools to delay the start of classes and or cancel them completely.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is not calling this a major winter storm but rather a "little" hit of snow that will impact most of the state.

Areas north of the New Jersey Turnpike will likely see a 2-4 inch accumulation of fluffy, light snow. South of the Turnpike will likely receive 1-3 inches.

"The biggest potential impact of this storm: Tuesday morning's rush hour. Road conditions may be icy and snowy across a good portion of New Jersey. And there will still be one or two snow bands out there, reducing visibility too," Zarrow said.

It's worth checking back on Tuesday morning to make sure that some districts that reported a delayed opening change their status.

[NOTE: Entries marked "TEST REPORT" are not actual closings.]

