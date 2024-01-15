NJ man charged with setting multiple fires at neighbor’s house

🔥 A Little Egg Harbor man was charged with aggravated arson

🔥 Authorities say he set three fires on three different dates

🔥 Police caught him red-handed, officials say

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — An Ocean County man was charged with three counts of aggravated arson in connection with three fires that occurred on different dates at the same residence in the township.

Steven Johnson, 36, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was charged following the three blazes that occurred on Jan. 6, 10, and 12.

On Jan. 6., at approximately 1:30 a.m., Little Egg Harbor police and fire departments were dispatched to a fire at a vacant home on Revolutionary Road.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. Investigators said that someone used an ignitable liquid to start the fire in the living room.

On Jan. 10., at approximately 12:30 a.m., police and fire personnel were again dispatched to the same address on Revolutionary Road for a report of a shed fire. Investigators said the fire was started by someone using a flame and ignitable liquid. The shed was not damaged.

On Jan. 12., at approximately 1 a.m., police were conducting surveillance at the residence on Revolutionary Road when they saw a man, later identified as Johnson, the next-door neighbor, hop the fence and pour a liquid on the deck.

Johnson then lit an item on fire and dropped the ignited item on the deck, officials said. Officers said they then saw Johnson flee and return to his own house.

Officers quickly extinguished the fire then went to Johnson’s house and arrested him.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom