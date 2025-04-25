Fire Starter: Man charged in massive NJ wildfire — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

🎬 Movie stars in NJ

🎬 Film crews in several towns

🎬 Netflix thriller, backed by Russo Bros

One of the newest projects filming in New Jersey has some A-list stars in the Garden State.

In the past couple of years alone, there was Timothée Chalamet as music icon, Bob Dylan, taking over revamped parts of Jersey City and Paterson.

Even more recently, there was the buzz of Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White starring in a new movie about the life of Bruce Springsteen, which saw Asbury Park's oceanfront transformed back in time, as seen above.

Apple Plus thriller, "Severance" has been sending fans to the striking Bell Works facility, where the hit series has started filming its third season in New Jersey.

Actor Adam Scott was also recently at a special “Severance” event in Holmdel.

🚗 President Trump has vowed to kill congestion pricing

🚗 NY officials has refused to lift the tolls

🚗 Trump lawyers admit removing tolls is a longshot

Lawyers for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan accidentally released an internal letter casting serious doubt on the Trump administration's ability to gut New York's congestion pricing plan. On Thursday, they apologized.

The letter, dated April 11, made it clear that Judge Lewis Liman or other courts would likely not endorse Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's decision to revoke federal approval of the tolling program, which got the green light under the Biden administration.

The letter did say Duffy could terminate the plan via the Office of Management and Budget “as a matter of changed agency priorities.” But even this argument, the lawyers say, is not likely to pass muster.

In their apology to Judge Liman, the office said the letter's publication was "an honest error and was not intentional in any way. Upon realizing the error, we immediately took steps to have the document removed. We look forward to continuing to vigorously advocate in the best interest of our clients, the DOT and (Federal Highway Administration)."

🔴 New Jersey law gives the right-of-way to pedestrians

🔴 Court rules police officers can use a special technique for tickets

🔴 A driver's claim that a cop is lying won't work

RED BANK — New Jersey drivers could face hefty fines from undercover police officers if they don't stop for fake pedestrians in crosswalks.

It's thanks to an enforcement tactic called a "Pedestrian Safety Detail."

One man, Herbert Stephens, was given a ticket in September by the Red Bank police and tried to fight the controversial strategy in court.

But earlier this month, the state Appellate Division ruled that Stephens had to pay the $190 fine. The published opinion sets a precedent for every police department in New Jersey.

In New Jersey, it's state law that vehicles must stop for pedestrians who want to cross the road at a crosswalk.

"The driver of a vehicle shall stop and remain stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the roadway within a marked crosswalk, when the pedestrian is upon, or within one lane of, the half of the roadway, upon which the vehicle is traveling or onto which it is turning," the law says.

🚨The corrections officer was assaulted as medications were being given to inmates

🚨The inmate held the officer against a cell door and punched him 11 times

🚨The officer passed out and was unable to defend himself

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A corrections officer was knocked out by an inmate during medication time at the jail.

According to the affidavit in the case, the officer, along with a member of the Atlantic County Justice Facility's medical staff, was handing out medications to inmates. As the officer took back the cup, inmate Unique Tyson, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, lunged at him and chased the officer to a neighboring cell.

Tyson grabbed the officer and punched him several times, officials said.

Tyson then held the officer up against a cell door and slugged the officer 11 times in the left side of his face with a closed fist, according to the affidavit. The officer lost consciousness and was unable to defend himself.

The officer was taken via ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. County spokeswoman Linda Gilmore told New Jersey 101.5 the officer is recovering at home and inmate has been transferred to another facility.

🔥 Wildfire suspect appears in court

🔥 Prosecutor says suspect set fire but no proof needed for motive

🔥 Damage exceeds 23.5 square miles

Did the suspect in the Ocean County wildfire intend to ignite a blaze that would consume more than 15,000 acres and endanger thousands of lives?

It may not matter.

Prosecutors say Joseph Kling, 19, of the Waretown section of Ocean Township, definitely started a bonfire. And that bonfire sparked an out-of-control wildfire Tuesday morning in the Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area.

Under state law, the motive is irrelevant for charging Kling with second-degree aggravated arson and arson, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Thursday afternoon at a press conference. If convicted, he could face up to 5 to 10 years in prison.

Authorities said investigators used technology, including GPS, to pinpoint the start of the fire and identify Kling as the person who started the fire. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Billhimer said they have not ruled out charging others but declined to provide more information.

