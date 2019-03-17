Fire at Willowbrook Mall started in Hollister store, police say

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Part of Willowbrook Mall was evacuated on Saturday after a fire broke out in one of its second level stores, police said.

First responders arrived at the mall just before 11 a.m., after the fire began at the Hollister store, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

Significant smoke spread to the nearby Bloomingdale’s store and that wing of the mall was evacuated. There were no injuries reported, Valdes said.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had not disclosed how the flames started, or whether anyone was being questioned regarding the fire, but said the investigation was active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or call Wayne Township Police at 973-694-0600.

​

